Summer's End 2017 Announcement

Summer’s End Festival have announced that the 2017 edition of the festival will take place October 6-8 2017. The location is yet to be confirmed, so people are advised not to book any accommodation in Chepstow that cannot be cancelled.

Both The Tangent and Karmakanic will return to play the festival after gaps of 6 and 7 years respectively.

As with previous years, the festival will be putting “Leap of Faith” tickets in sale immediately via www.summersend.co.uk to help with the financial aspects of planning next year’s event. These go on sale today.

Leap of Faith tickets are effectively cheaper “Hero” tickets and all purchasers will get a 2017 T-shirt as per usual, as well as our thanks for assisting with the initial preparations for the Festival. Summer’s End out very quickly last year, so once again early purchasing is recommended. Standard 3 day tickets will go on sale in the New Year.