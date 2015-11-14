Alan Parsons At Abbey Road

Tickets available for talks this weekend and next…

Alan Parsons returns to the site of some of his finest musical achievements this weekend and next to give a series of talks and masterclasses. As a studio engineer Parsons worked on The Beatles albums Let It Be and Abbey Road, as well as engineering Pink Floyd’s 1974 masterpiece The Dark Side Of The Moon. He also worked with Al Stewart, John Miles, Ambrosia and Cockney Rebel, and began his own musical career with The Alan Parsons Project’s Tales Of Mystery And Imagination in 1975.

All the Sleeve Notes: From Mono To Infinity talks, hosted by journalist David Hepworth takes place at Abbey Road at 4pm, today, tomorrow and Saturday November 21st and Sunday November 22nd. Tickets can be purchased here.

You can read a major feature on Parsons in a future edition of Prog.