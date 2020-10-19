Trending

Al Di Meola teams up with Dodi Battaglia for new single One Sky

Al Di Meola
(Image credit: Al Di Meola)

US guitar legend Al Di Meola has teamed up with Italian guitar legend Dodi Battaglia of 70s prog-poppers Pooh to create a brand new track with the arrival of One Sky, which you can listen to below.

"Dodi and myself act as a kind of natural bridge between our different styles with the six strings and we have created One Sky, a disparate fusion of disciplines miles away from each other but united by the same love for music and the liberating power that it can express,:" explains Di Meola.

One Sky is the  the first time the two guitarists have collaborated in a song with an unexpected and surprising sound, reinforced by the union of their different musical backgrounds. It is an amalgamation of two distinct guitar styles, a mercurial masterclass peppered with a modern pop rock twist.

One Sky, which has been produced by Azzurra Music is a first taste of the new album of unreleased songs by Dodi Battaglia due in 2021. It is available as a limited coloured 45 RPM vinyl disc and all digital platforms.

