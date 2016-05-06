Akercocke announce UK and Ireland tour

Akercocke have announced a UK and Ireland tour for later this year.

Jason Mendonca, David Gray, Paul Scanlan and Nathaniel Underwood reunited last month after being inactive since 2011.

Shortly after the announcement, the band confirmed they’d play a set at this year’s Bloodstock at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 11-14.

Now they’ll embark on a run of shows in the UK, Ireland and Jersey, in September and October.

Mendonca says: Circus Akercocke returns to the road at last. After our five year break from the live circuit, the band is charged, primed and ready to unleash our signature metal assault.

“Expect a barrage of rampant beats, face-melting guitar work, fan favourites from the past and killer new tunes from the present. See you down the front.”

The band also recently released the track Inner Sanctum from their upcoming album Renaissance In Extremis. Further details will be issued in due course.

Akercocke 2016 UK and Ireland tour

Sep 30: London Underworld, UK

Oct 01: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Oct 02: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Oct 07: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Oct 08: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Oct 09: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Oct 15: Jersey The Watersplash, Jersey