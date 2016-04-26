Akercocke are playing Bloodstock festival 2016

Akercocke recently announced their reunion through their Facebook and Twitter and now their first festival date has been booked!

With the Akercocke reunion confirmed last night, the question about live dates started swirling around the internet, and now Metal Hammer can exclusively reveal that they are playing the Friday of this year’s Bloodstock festival!

Speaking about their upcoming set on the main stage, frontman Jason Mendonca says: “Akercocke have returned after five years absence from the live circuit. We are reinvigorated by the return of our original guitarist Paul Scanlan and the ranks are completed by Dam frontman Nathanael Underwood on bass guitar. Following the great experience the band enjoyed in 2008, we are proud to return to the Bloodstock main stage for a second time. Expect fan favourites from the past and killer new tunes from the present. See you down the front!”

Joining Akercocke in today’s Bloodstock announcement are the bluesy stoner rockers Desert Storm and homegrown thrashers Divine Chaos for the Sophie Lancaster stage on Sunday.

The first bands for the New Blood stage have also been announced as Mordrake, Rabid Bitch Of The North, Poseidon and Rest In Fear. If you’re in a band and want to play the New Blood stage, you can submit your details now!

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 11-14. Find out more and buy your tickets here.