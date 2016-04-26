Akercocke confirm reunion

Akercocke have confirmed that the band have reunited and they’re working on their sixth album.

The 2016 lineup features co-founders Jason Mendonca and David Gray rejoined by guitarist Paul Scanlan, with Nathaniel Underwood completing the quartet.

Akercocke, formed in 1997, were last active in 2011 and announced their split the next year, after abandoning work on the follow-up to 2007’s Antichrist.

The band say: “We have returned fuelled by positivity and a new collection of unique, challenging material. Akercocke’s raison d’etre has always been to try and develop our sound from one album to the next.

“Presently we’re working on our sixth studio album, Renaissance In Extremis. Expect new atmospheres, musical diversity, the sublime and the ridiculous.”

Further updates are expected in the very near future.