Aisles to play in the US for the first time

Aisles have announced their first-ever tour of the US which will take place in October.

The Chilean prog outfit will play a total of five dates across the country in October – a run of shows that includes sets at New Jersey’s Progstock festival and Chicago’s Progtoberfest.

Those dates will follow a Mexican tour, which will get under way this coming weekend. They’ve scheduled the live shows in support of their latest album Hawaii which arrived last summer.

Regarding the theme and sound of the album, guitarist and producer Germán Vergara said: “Without a doubt it’s our most profound work so far. With Hawaii, we dug deep in search of a concept that could really move us.

“Our objective was to write music that would emotionally and mentally take us to the place where the events in the album occur: Space.”

“All the music on the album was written with our hearts and minds set on the idea of these human colonies, a small group of people who are able to preserve some of the heritage of mankind after the Earth is destroyed.”

Vergara adds: “Musically speaking we had never taken so many risks, tried so many different approaches and allowed ourselves this level of freedom to improvise and experiment. I am really proud of what we achieved.”

Find a full list of Aisles upcoming live shows below.

Aug 12: Mexico City Fest Prog Jazz, Mexico

Aug 16: Saltillo Underground Bar, Mexico

Aug 17: Monterrey Salón Morelos, Mexico

Aug 18: Mexico City Metal Brothers, Mexico

Aug 19: Querétaro Centro de las Artes, Mexico

Oct 14: Rahway Progstock festival, NJ

Oct 16: Greensburg University Of Pittsburgh Ferguson Theater, PA (with Valdez)

Oct 18: Buffalo Iron Works, NY (with Turning Virtue)

Oct 19: Elkhart TBA, IN

Oct 20: Chicago Reggie’s Progtoberfest, IL

