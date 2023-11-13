Air to perform the whole of Moon Safari live for first time ever

French duo Air have announced that they will perform their iconic 1998 debut album Moon Safari in full for the very first time on a seies of live dates throughout Europe, including a date at London's Coliseum, in February and March next year.

The venues and cities have been carefully curated by the duo, Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel, to celebrate the album's 25th anniversary.

The two students of astrophysics and architecture were in their early 20s and with one EP, 1997's Premiers Symptômes, to their name when they recorded and released Moon Safari, which Dunckel described as “a deep, universal spell, full of love and mystery" and Godin, "To me Moon Safari is perfect.”

A Dolby Atmos mix of Moon Safari will be released exclusively through Apple on November 17.

Air Play Moon Safari live dates:

Feb 24: SWI Geneva Anitgel @ Victoria Hall

Feb 25: ITA Milan Fabrique

Feb 27: AUS Vienna Wiener Konzerthaus

Feb 29: BEL Antwerp De Roma

Mar 2: GER Berlin Theater Des Westen

Mar 7: FRA Paris L'Olympia

Mar 8: NED Amsterdam Paradiso

Mar 24: UK London Coliseum

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday November 17, with pre-sales opening at 10am local time on Thursday November 16.

Tickets will be available via the band's website.