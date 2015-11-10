Agent Fresco launch live Howls promo

Agent Fresco have launched a video for their track Howls.

It appears on the Icelandic outfit’s latest album Destrier, released in August via Long Branch Records.

The video was filmed at the band’s sold-out show at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik earlier this year.

Agent Fresco singer Arnor Dan Arnarson says: “Baldvin Z, the award-winning director who also directed our video for Tempo, initially called me to congratulate us on our new album and our talk led us quickly to the idea of a new collaboration.

“I knew that we had to work with the song Howls and we both thought it would be fun to try and use that triumphant sound and visually captivate the magical atmosphere before and during our sold-out concert, where Destrier was performed in its entirety by a total of 15 musicians.”

He continues: “This video is meant to be a tribute to our dear friends who joined us on stage and to the audience who made this an unforgettable experience.”

The whole concert was filmed by Icelandic TV network Stoo 2 and will be aired in the group’s homeland later this year.

Agent Fresco have a handful of live UK shows coming up over the coming weeks in support of Destrier.

Nov 22: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

Nov 23: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Nov 24: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Nov 25: London Dingwalls