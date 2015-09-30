After The Burial announce first tour since Lowe's death

After The Burial have announced their first live dates following the death of guitarist Justin Lowe.

Lowe’s body was discovered in Wisconsin in July after an apparent fall from a bridge. He’d been suffering from mental health issues.

The band cancelled their scheduled live appearances in the wake of the tragedy, but later vowed they’d continue.

In a new statement, they confirm they’ll appear with The Faceless on their upcoming North American tour.

After The Burial say: “As you know, we cancelled our appearance on the Summer Slaughter tour to spend time with friends and family in an effort to rebuild after the loss of our brother.

“Everybody deals with tragedy in their own way, and at their own pace. Each way is unique to that person, but the common goal that all people share is to get back to living a normal life. A normal life to us is being on the road, meeting our fans, and sharing our music with the world.

“We’re excited to announce this upcoming tour with The Faceless. It represents a huge step forward emotionally for us in the band. We still have the drive and motivation to deliver music to you guys, and we want you all to be able to look to us for strength.”

There is no indication as to whether Lowe’s place will be filled by the group.

Nov 05: San Diego Soma, CA

Nov 06: Phoenix Joes Grotto, AZ

Nov 07: El Paso Mesa Music Hall, TX

Nov 08: Lubbock Jake’s, TX

Nov 10: Austin Dirty Dog, TX

Nov 11: Dallas Trees, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio Jack’s Patio Bar, TX

Nov 13: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Nov 14: Birmingham Syndicate Lounge, AL

Nov 15: St Petersburg Local 662, FL

Nov 17: Greensboro Green Street, NC

Nov 18: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 19: New York Marlin Room At Webster Hall, NY

Nov 20: Philadelphia Voltage, PA

Nov 21: Worcester Upstairs At The Palladium, MA

Nov 22: Rochester California Brew Haus, NY

Nov 23: Toronto Virgin Mobile Mob Club, ON

Nov 24: Pontiac Pike Room At The Crofoot, MI

Nov 25: Cleveland Agore Ballroom, OH

Nov 27: Chicago The Abby, IL

Nov 28: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Nov 29: Des Moines Vaudeville Mews, IA

Dec 01: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Dec 02: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Dec 05: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Dec 06: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Dec 08: San Francisco DNA Lounge, CA

Dec 09: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Dec 11: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA