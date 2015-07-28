After The Burial cancel tour to grieve for Lowe

After The Burial have cancelled their US touring plans in the aftermath of guitarist Justin Lowe’s death.

His body was found after an apparent fall from a bridge last week. The tragedy occurred after Lowe announced his departure from the band in a confused statement that suggested he was suffering from mental trauma.

After The Burial say: “In the wake of our loss, we have decided not to perform on this year’s Summer Slaughter tour.

“The recent events have been unimaginably heartbreaking. Justin’s passing is something that each of us needs time with our families and friends to recover from.”

They continue: “Justin’s story may have a sad ending – but the legacy he leaves should do nothing but inpsire.”

Thanking fans for their support, they add: “It has been truly amazing to see all the people whose lives he impacted in a positive way.”