"After 44 years we finally seem to be getting somewhere." Solstice's career highlighted in new documentary

UK proggers Solstice have created a brand new documentary which looks at both the band's 40-plus year career as well as their more recent rise in popularity. You can watch a trailer for the new film below.

New Light, directed by Shaun Blake, charts the band’s journey from London’s Marquee Club through to the current line-up and features interviews with Steven Wilson, Prog Editor Jerry Ewing, Clive Bunker and Gregory Spawton.

New Light is available with the Blu-ray/CD and USB-A drive versions of the band's recently announced Return To Cropredy release, which is also available as a strictly limited edition run on 180g vinyl, released through the collaboration between Wild Thyme Records.

"Shaun first discovered the band working with us on the Sia album art and went on to suggest a documentary introducing fans of the new line-up to our backstory," explains guitarist Andy Glass. "Of course I loved the idea but understood the enormity of the task. Undeterred Shaun spent 18 months conducting interviews, shooting key locations and brilliantly weaving together the journey of a band that after 44 years finally seem to be getting somewhere."

The Blu-ray/CD and USB-A drive versions of Return To Cropredy will be available from November 8.

(Image credit: Press)