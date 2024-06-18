Solstice announce limited edition Cropredy double coloured vinyl live album

UK proggers Solstice have announced they will release a limited edition double coloured vinyl live album featuring their entire Cropredy Festival set from 2023, which is now available to pre-order. You can watch a video trailer for the new album below.

Return To Cropredy will be on a strictly limited edition run on 180g vinyl. It will be released through the collaboration between Wild Thyme Records, the label dedicated to championing emerging progressive rock bands and release their music on vinyl, and Fairsound, which has also been utilised by the likes of The Emerald Dawn.

"The idea is this," explains bandleader and guitarist Andy Glass. "Fairsound (part of Press-On Vinyl) have a model that avoids artists fronting the huge cost of a vinyl release by asking you to pre-order the album. As soon as the order threshold is reached the album goes into production with an estimated delivery to your door in September. So it's a big ask but... should for any reason the run not go ahead, you will be reimbursed in full via your payment method.

"The pre-order price is £29.50 (+£4.42 flat rate shipping) and you can relax in the knowledge that Richard Swan of Wild Thyme Records will ensure the press and sleeve is of the highest quality. Of course, we’ll be buying copies ourselves for the merch stall but these will certainly have to be at a higher price, so supporting the release does have some small benefit to you... and is hugely helpful to us!"

Those who pre-order will also receive a link to the digital download for the album, featuring a choice of 24 bit wav, flac or mp3 audio formats and the gatefold sleeve artwork featuring live photos by the inimitable Howard Rankin.

Solstice also plan to release the concert on Blu-ray later this year. You can see the new live album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Return To Cropredy.

(Image credit: Solstice)

Solstice: Return To Cropredy

1. Shout

2. Guardian

3. Mount Ephraim

4. Morning Light

5. Firefly

6. Bulbul Tarang

7. A New Day

8. Sacred Run