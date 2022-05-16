Affirm release new album One More Moment

Affirm, the duo comprising of former Mabel Greer's Toyshop singer Clive Bayley and multi-instrumentalist/producer Max Hunt, have announced that they have released a new album One More Moment.

"One More Moment is deeply rooted in the psychedelic & progressive rock of the 60s and 70s, it also strongly embraces elements of contemporary rock/pop, world and film music," the pair say.

The band began work on the new album. in October 2021 and work continued in both the UK and Germany. The pair had released the Whispers album under the banner of Bayley And Hunt in 2020.

One More Moment features guest performances from Rita Fabrizio on flute, Peter Tesarek on lead guitar and Annouchka Bayley on spoken word. You can see the new album artwork below.

