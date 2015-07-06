Tyler launches country video

Steven Tyler has released a video for his solo track Love Is Your Name.

It’s the Aerosmith singer’s debut country music song and comes ahead of the launch of an album’s worth of similar material.

Tyler recently accepted his bandmates weren’t happy about his solo project but added: “I think we’ve got something here that the radio would love to play. That’s why I’m in it – to take the power of ‘wow’ to the 100th degree.”

Meanwhile, Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton has confirmed he’s clear from cancer again after a second battle with the disease. He reports: “There’s a guy here in Boston who does novel surgeries and was able to do a procedure that got the cancer out of my throat without having to ruin the rest of it.

“I just saw him the other day and he said, ‘You beat this one. You can keep coming to see me if you want, but I don’t think you need to worry about this cancer coming back.’

“I said, ‘I’ll come back to see you every six months from here until eternity, if it’s alright with you!’”

Aerosmith will release a live DVD in September, which was shot at last year’s Download festival. They’re currently touring North America:

Jul 07: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Jul 10: Salinas Sports Complex, CA

Jul 13: Kelowna Prospera Place, BC

Jul 18: Victoria Save On Foods Memorial Centre, BC

Jul 19: Fort McMurray MacDonald Park, AB

Jul 22: Cheyenne Frontier Days, WY

Jul 25: North Dakota State Fair, ND

Jul 28: Ridgefield Washington Amphitheater Northwest, WA

Aug 01: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 04: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 07: Canton Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium, OH