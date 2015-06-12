Aerosmith confirm Donington DVD

Aerosmith will release their Download live movie on DVD in September.

It was shot during their 19-song headline appearance in 2014 and later shown in cinemas across the world.

Guitarist Brad Whitford said earlier this year: “You’re hearing it exactly as it happened. Nothing has been fixed or repaired – just sonically enhanced.”

Bassist Tom Hamilton added: “The band was so tight that night. We could relax and have fun and get off on the insane crowd.”

And he recalled the unique smell of the show, saying: “Every time we’ve been there it’s been the funkiest, most earthy audience on the tour. Usually the crowd’s been there a few days. The audience gets a distinct aroma. It’s great – it smells like being on a farm.”

Aerosmith Rocks Donington 2014 arrives via Eagle Rock on September 4. Guitarist Joe Perry this week said the band had learned lessons from 2012 album Music From Another Dimension, and he was hoping to make a follow-up. This year’s Download festival kicks off today (June 12) featuring headline appearances by Kiss, Slipknot and Muse.

Tracklist