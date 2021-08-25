Aeon Zen release video for the first part of their epic concept album Transversal

UK prog rockers Aeon Zen have released a new video for Transversal Part 1: Twilight, which you can watch below.

It's the first part of the band's epic concept album Transversal, their final album, which Aeon Zen will release on September 24.

"Transversal is the most ambitious album we've made and the video definitely mirrors that." says mainman Rich Grey. "Telling the Aeon Zen saga is no mean feat and the video for I: Twilight is just the beginning. Closer to the album release date we will also be debuting a music video for the entire album."

At the same time as the album's release, the band will unleash the complete 30-plus minute song will be available as a music video on youtube as well to celebrate this albums release and Aeon Zen's career.

Transversal will be available as a CD digipack and as a digital release.

Pre-order Transversal.