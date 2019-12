Aeon Zen have released a stream of their fourth album Ephemera.

Described as the band’s “most ambitious effort to date,” it’s on sale today via on CD and via iTunes.

The follow-up to last year’s Enigma is their first with guitarist Alistair Bell and keyboardist Tom Green.

Aeon Zen play ProgPower Europe on October 4 then the Barfly in London on October 6 alongside Voyager. More live shows are to be announced in due course.