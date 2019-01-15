Adrian Belew announces new-look lineup for US spring tour

Adrian Belew has announced a US tour which will take place throughout the spring in support of his upcoming album Pop-Sided.

After more than a decade with the Adrian Belew Power Trio, the multi-instrumentalist has revealed a new-look lineup who will join him on the tour, which will get under way in Buffalo on February 28 – just a few weeks after his scheduled appearance at Cruise To The Edge.

Joining Belew are drummer Jordan Perlson, guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist Saul Zonana, and bassist Julie Slick.

Belew describes the show as “a more complete picture of most things I've done. More songs, new songs from the award-winning Flux app, King Crimson material I haven't played for years, and a dose of classic Power Trio.

“It's my intention to make this the best Adrian Belew show ever!”

Pop-Sided will be released in March, with further details to be announced in due course. Find a list of tour dates below.

Adrian Belew 2019 US tour

Feb 04-09: Tampa Cruise To The Edge, FL

Feb 28: Buffalo Tralf Music Hall, NY

Mar 01: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

Mar 02: Indianapolis The Hi-Fi, IN

Mar 03: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Mar 05: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Mar 06: Minneapolis Fine Line Music Cafe, MN

Mar 08: St louis Old Rock House, MO

Mar 09: Cincinnati Live At Ludlow Garage, OH

Mar 10: Nashville City Winery, TN

Mar 13: Annapolis Rams Heads On Stage, MD

Mar 14: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Mar 15: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC

Mar 16: Atlanta City Winery, GA

Apr 04: Chicago Old Town School Of Folk Music, IL

Apr 05: Louisville Zanzabar, KY

Apr 06: Ferndale The Magic Bag, MI

Apr 07: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Apr 10: Washington City Winery, DC

Apr 11: Norwalk Wall Street Theater, CT

Apr 12: South Orange Performing Arts Centre, NJ

Apr 13: Riverbed The Suffolk Theater, NY

Apr 14: Pawling Daryl’s House Club, NY

Apr 17: Ardmore Music Hall, PA

Apr 18: Natick The Centre For The Arts, MA

Apr 19: Fall River Narrows Centre For The Arts, MA

Apr 20: Albany The Egg At Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre, NY