Adrenaline Mob name Moyer replacement

Adrenaline Mob have announced bassist Erik Leonhardt as their latest member, following the "surprise" departure of John Moyer.

The supergroup earlier this month said they’d been “totally shocked” by Disturbed man Moyer’s Twitter announcement that he wouldn’t take part in their upcoming US tour, in support of second album Men Of Honor.

He responded by saying the backlash had confused him, as he insisted his colleagues had known about his plans for some time. And he admitted the public argument meant it would be difficult for him to return in the future.

Now Russell Allen and co say in a brief statement: “We’d like to welcome Erik Leonhardt, formerly of Tantric, to the Adrenaline Mob family. We hope to see you all out on tour in September.”