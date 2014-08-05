Moyer leaves Mob via Twitter

Adrenaline Mob say they were shocked to be told John Moyer had bowed out of their upcoming tour via Twitter.

But he’s dismissed his colleagues’ expression of frustration, suggesting his decision isn’t worth the trouble.

The Disturbed man was their second bassist, and joined two years ago in time to appear on second album Men Of Honor.

But the supergroup – completed by vocalist Russell Allen, guitarist Mike Orlando and drummer AJ Pero – say they weren’t consulted before Moyer tweeted last night: “Thanks to all the @AdrenalineMob fans for the support. Unfortunately I will not be joining them on this next run. My best to the boys!”

They responded by announcing: “We’re totally shocked by John Moyer’s announcement that he will not be touring with us in September. We knew he had some other commitments that might have caused him to possibly pull out, but we were hoping to have him on board. Obviously he’s got something else going on.

“We wish him all the best and he will be missed, but Adrenaline Mob will be doing the shows. We will announce the new bassist as soon as we have one.”

Moyer later provided more detail, arguing: “I didn’t think I was so special!” He went on: “I’m finishing two production projects with the bands Wretched Sky and Favor The Fall. I’m also producing Warrior Spirit in August, Ascending From Ashes in September and 1 Echo 1 in October.

“I’ll also be overseeing big plans with my rock school in the fall. And I also need some personal time. Thanks for understanding.”

Disturbed have been on hiatus since 2011 although several members of the band have insisted they’ll be back. Moyer also plays with ex-Queensryche singer Geoff Tate’s band Operation: Mindcrime when Rudy Sarzo isn’t available. Adrenaline Mob – who were forced to cancel some shows earlier this year after a tour bus crash – are set to play a one-off show in New Haven, Connecticut, on August 22, before hitting the road in New York on September 5.