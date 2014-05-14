Adrenaline Mob in tour crash

Adrenaline Mob have been involved in what's been described as a "serious accident" in their tour bus.

They’ve cancelled the remaining dates on their current schedule – but the supergroup, consisting of Russell Allen (Symphony X), Mike Orlando, John Moyer (Disturbed) and AJ Pero (Twisted Sister) were not seriously injured in the crash.

A brief statement explains: “We are sad to announce the band has been in a serious accident yesterday travelling to Canada on the current Avenged Sevenfold/Hellyeah tour.

“The band and crew are pretty beat up, but by the grace of God there’s no serious injuries and everyone is okay.

“Unfortunately the trailer flipped and equipment has been destroyed – but they’re figuring out the next move in hopes to continue on. Thank you so much for your kind thoughts and prayers.”

The band’s label, Century Media, have confirmed the cancellation of the rest of the tour, which was set to run until June 8. Adrenaline Mob were on the road in support of their second album Men Of Honour – their first with Pero after Mike Portnoy decided to leave.