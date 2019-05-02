Adam Jones teases new Tool track ahead of Welcome To Rockville show

Yesterday, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan hinted that the band might play some of their new material on their upcoming tour.

The vocalist posted a meme on Twitter, with a thought bubble from him saying: “Feeling cute. Might play some new material on this upcoming tour. I don’t know.”

And, with their first show taking place at Welcome To Rockville this coming Sunday, it would appear that Tool will indeed be debuting some of their new songs, as guitarist Adam Jones uploaded a video featuring a new Tool riff to his Instagram account, saying: “Getting ready for Sunday.”

The post also included the hashtags #Lovethenonhaters #MakingDreamsComeTrue and #TheFastingIsOver.

Following their weekend performance, Tool will play further shows across the US, before heading to Europe in June for more performances – including a headline set at Download UK.

There’s still no official word exactly when the long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days will arrive, but Keenan reported in February that it could launch before mid-July.

Here’s the ultimate timeline of Tool’s new album.