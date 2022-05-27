Acolyte release unplugged video for Resilience

Australian prog rockers Acolyte will release unplugged and orchestral Recovery EP in July

Acolyte
Australian prog quintet Acolyte have released a new video for an unplugged rendition of Resilience, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming unplugged orchestral EP Recovery, which the band recently recorded at Oaklands Recording Studios and which is being released through Bloodblast Distribution on July 1. The three-track EP consists of two songs from the band's latest album Entropy and the track Space & Time taken from their 2016 Shades Of Black EP.

"We’ve always had the dream of performing alongside a full orchestra as a group, so this EP was also a chance for us to dip our toes into re-imagining and arranging some of our repertoire together with an orchestral ensemble," explains drummer Chris Cameron. "The players we pulled together for the session were nothing short of outstanding, and the feeling in the room was quite special as we heard the arrangements bring a new perspective to the tunes we knew so well. We’re extremely proud of the result, and are excited to share both the audio and video with the world! 

"Dynamics, contrast and variety in instrumentation is something that we love and is essentially at the core of Acolyte’s musical aesthetic - that’s why we love the open platform that is progressive rock / metal. We’re looking forward to exploring how this might impact and coalesce with our existing vision for our next record.”

At the same time the band have announced they will support Aussie proggers Voyager on three August dates, They will play Sydney Crowbar August 19,
Melbourne  The Evelyn 20 and Brisbane The Triffid 21.

Get tickets.

Pre-order Recovery.

Acolyte

Acolyte: Recovery (Unplugged)
1. Resilience
2. Recovery
3. Space & Time

