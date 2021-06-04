Acolyte announce global livestream for Entropy on June 6

Acolyte are celebrating the release of their new album Entropy with an intimate livestream in Melbourne that can be enjoyed all around the world. You can watch live on Jun 6 at midday BST or stream the concert any time before August 31.

Say the band, "We're absolutely delighted to be able to showcase our live performance at Chapel off Chapel.The prestigious church setting dates back to 1853, known to have hosted many MTV Unplugged sessions as well as an abundance of arts, theatre, cabaret and musical events since its official opening as a venue in 1995. please join us to experience our album exactly as it is meant to be. We've put our all into this performance and we cannot wait to present it to the world. Tune in to experience us where we belong, on stage."

Tickets are available now from Veep.

Entropy is Acolyte's second album and it's been produced by Prasheen Naran and Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Dead Letter Circus). The band say: "We left no stone unturned when crafting this record which was three and a half years in the making. Featuring authentic choir arrangements, extensive analogue synth labs, percussion labs, and a full hoard of Melbourne’s very best classical performers whose guest appearances all breathed life into a full body of work that we are all intensely passionate about and proud of."