Ace Frehley to rejoin Kiss next year?

US TV and radio host Eddie Trunk has said that his friend Ace Frehley could be on the verge of rejoining Kiss.

Trunk thinks it’s possible that the band are about to extend and invitation for the guitarist to take part in a tour next year – and he reports that Frehley is ready to agree.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show, Trunk said: “As of September 15 of this year, Ace Frehley has celebrated 10 years of sobriety. I’m really happy for my old friend. That’s a great accomplishment for him.

“It certainly shows in his personality, his playing. We had a great time in New York when I hosted a show with him on Friday.

“There are rampant rumours out there that Ace is going to return to Kiss next year. These are not rumours that I’m putting out – I’ve not said anything about that one way or another.

“I’m hearing from so many people. They keep saying, ‘They’re going to ask him back, he’s going to do one more tour with them in 2017.’”

Trunk discussed the concept with Frehley in his dressing room, asking him: “You realise everybody out there is saying you’re going back to Kiss? Be straight with me, nobody’s called you, you don’t know anything?”

The presenter continues: “He goes, ‘No. I’d do it, but nobody’s called me.’

“He may be the last to know. Who knows? But I wasn’t able to find out any real information. Ace has heard the rumblings but he hasn’t gotten any calls. I think the exact quote was, ‘Nobody’s called my fucking phone.’”

Frehley, 65, left Kiss for the second and seemingly final time in 2002. He appeared alongside his former colleagues during their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2014.

Frontman Paul Stanley made a guest appearance on his solo album earlier this year, but insisted it wouldn’t lead to a reunion, adding: “To me, that makes it even better. You can have people in your life, and what they are in your life changes over time. I’m happy to see Ace. We text.”

Frehley, who said he’d “always leave the door open” in April, undertakes a brief US tour starting in January – full dates below.

Jan 19: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Jan 20: Corpus Christi Brewster Street Ice House, TX

Jan 26: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ

Jan 27: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Jan 29: Agoura Hills The Canyon, CA

Jan 30: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA

Feb 2: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, NV

Feb 3: Beverly Hills Saban Theatre, CA

Feb 4: Jackson Jackson Rancheria Casino & Hotel, CA

Feb 10: Portland Aladdin Theater, OR

Feb 11: Seattle The Neptune, WA

