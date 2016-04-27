Ace Frehley and Paul Stanley star in Fire And Water video

Ace Frehley has released a video for his cover of Free’s Fire And Water.

He teamed up with his former Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley for the track which appears on Frehley’s album Origins Vol.1, issued earlier this month.

And the pair appear in the video together. View it below.

Frehley said of the track: “I thought Paul did a fabulous vocal on it. He jumped at the chance to do this because it’s something that’s outside of Kiss and his character in Kiss. It gave him a chance to sing.

“With Paul, you usually think of him singing in a slightly higher register and on Fire And Water, he’s singing deep from his diaphragm, and it’s a real cool vocal.”

Stanley added: “For all the bickering and stuff that we may say about each other, we go back to a very magical time. We started this together. So in spite of whatever we may say from time-to-time, or things that get blown up, we are a family – a dysfunctional one – but nonetheless a family.”

Frehley released the track to coincide with his 65th birthday today (April 27) and will play San Diego tonight to mark the occasion.