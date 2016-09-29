Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy affair proves he needed glasses

Sharon Osbourne says her marriage with Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy is back on track after his affair.

She discovered his four-year “double life” after hiring a private detective to find out where he’d been spending so much money. They broke up in May this year.

Ozzy later admitted that he was suffering from sex addiction, that he was seeing a psychologist regularly, and issued a public apology to all those he’d hurt.

Sharon tells Conan O’Brien: “He’s fine. It’s tough when you’re an addict. He liked too much alcohol, he likes too much drugs, he likes too much sex, he likes too much food. Everything is too much.

“It’s tough for somebody who suffers with that.”

Asked about how they talked out their differences, she replied: “It wasn’t as easy as that. But it we worked it out – after I got him glasses. I said, ‘My God, you do need glasses! Who would do that with that?’

“He now wears very thick bifocals and he’s fine.”

She’s previously said her husband was a “dirty dog” who’d “pay big time” for his behaviour. Now she adds: “He has to go ‘downstairs’ for three hours every day. You say you like sex? Down there!”

Black Sabbath complete their The End farewell tour in their home city of Birmingham, UK, on February 4.

Black Sabbath: The End world tour

Nov 08: Oklahoma BOK Center, OK

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

