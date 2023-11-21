A German politician just leaked news of the first confirmed AC/DC show in Europe in eight years, sparking hopes of a 2024 tour

A German politician has confirmed that AC/DC will play Munich's Olympic Stadium next summer, sparking renewed hopes that the Australian hard rock legends will soon announce their first European tour since 2016.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of Munich, told Bayerischer Rundfunk reporter Mathias Flasskamp that Angus Young's band will play the city's 77,337 capacity Olympiastadion on June 12, 2024.

"I didn't know it was supposed to be a secret," Reiter admitted, after he leaked the date of the gig during a city council meeting.

AC/DC's last European gig took place in Germany on June 15, 2016, when the band - fronted by Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose in the absence of Brian Johnson - played the Esprit Arena in Dusseldorf. The group have not yet toured their Power Up album, which was released in 2020.

The hard rock legends played their first gig since the conclusion of the Rock Or Bust tour when they performed at the Power Trip festival in California on October 7. On the night, Brian Johnson, Angus Young and Stevie Young were joined by fresh-out-of-retirement bassist Cliff Williams, and American drummer Matt Laug. Hopes that long-time drummer Phil Rudd will return to the band for touring duties increased last week when, in an interview with New Zealand website Stuff, Rudd stated that "I look forward to playing with them again in the future."

If AC/DC are back in Europe next June as expected, the band could conceivably play either Download or Glastonbury festival, or indeed the BST Hyde Park festival in London, which in recent years has attracted the likes of The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the band's Power Trip set below:

In other AC/DC news, fans have launched a bid to make the band's 1990 single Thunderstruck the UK's Christmas number one.



The same fans who tried to get Highway To Hell to the top of the festive charts in 2013 are behind this latest campaign, which aims to mark the band's 50th anniversary with their first ever UK chart-topping hit. Their 2013 attempt saw Highway To Hell reach number four – the band's highest ever singles chart position.