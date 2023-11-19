Campaign targets AC/DC's Thunderstruck for UK Christmas Number One

A group of AC/DC fans has launched a campaign to make the band's hit Thunderstruck this year's UK Christmas Number One single.

The same fans who tried to get Highway To Hell to the top of the festive charts in 2013 are behind this latest attempt. They hope the band's 50th anniversary can be marked with their first ever UK Number One single.

That 2013 attempt saw Highway To Hell reach Number Four – the band's highest ever singles chart position.

After a vote by the followers of the AC/DC We Salute You Facebook page, Thunderstruck was chosen for the 50th anniversary stunt.

The organisers were inspired by a similar fan-driven campaign that famously saw Rage Against The Machine's Killing In The Name reach the coveted Christmas Number One slot in 2009.

Announcing Thunderstruck as the song they hope to top the charts, AC/DC We Salute You say: "The clear result of our poll across the socials was a hands down victory to Thunderstruck so we are all going to download/stream this 1990 classic to see if we can put AC/DC to the top of the UK Christmas Chart to celebrate 50 years of the band!

"The Christmas Official UK Charts opens at 00:01 on Friday 15th December then closes seven days later at 23:59 on Thursday 21st December."

Fans who want to get behind the campaign should note the dates listed above, to ensure their download of the song counts towards the Christmas chart.

Thunderstruck was the lead single from AC/DC's 1990 album The Razor's Edge. A Classic Rock review of the album says of the opening track: "Introduced by an electrifying Angus Young riff, comprised of hammer-on and pull-off fingering on an open B string, the track builds dynamically using terrace chants and new drummer Chris Slade’s brutal but simplistic poundings to emerge as a state-of-the-art stadium leveller."