Rudd bailed after latest arrest

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has been released on bail after his latest arrest.

He appeared in Tauranga District Court in New Zealand today (July 20) less than a fortnight after being sentenced to eight months’ house arrest for threatening to kill and drugs possession.

He’d been ordered to not to drink or use non-prescribed drugs – but he was arrested on Saturday night because police believed he’d been drinking. He’s been charged with possessing and consuming alcohol while on home detention.

Judge Louis Bidois remanded him without plea. The terms of his latest bail include a requirement to undergo drug and alcohol testing when asked. Judge Bidois warned him that further breaches of current conditions would initiate a review of his house arrest – and he could end up in jail.

Rudd is appealing the eight-month sentence, handed down on July 9. Judge Tom Ingram said in his ruling that Rudd was a “relatively fragile man” who “felt bound to lead a rock star life publicly.” He added: “You are now 61 years old, Mr Rudd – you are not 21.”

He’s expected to return to court to answer the latest charge on August 3.