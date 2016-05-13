AC/DC in concert review clip

AC/DC have released a short review video from their concert in Seville, Spain, with Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose fronting the band.

He’s heard leading Angus Young and co through a rendition of classic track Thunderstruck in the minute-long clip.

Guitarist Young says: “You feed off the audience – that’s always been the way. We want to unleash the beasts, get them out!”

AC/DC and Rose play 10 more shows in the coming weeks, completing commitments that were rescheduled after Brian Johnson was forced to stop touring. He’ll meet a hearing expert next week, with the hope of resolving his issues so he can perform live again.

AC/DC are the cover stars of the current edition of Classic Rock, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

May 13: Marseille Stade Velodrome, France

May 16: Werchter Site, Belgium

May 19: Vienna Erns-Happel Stadium, Austria

May 22: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 29: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 01: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 04: London Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, UK

Jun 09: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Why AXL/DC-style mash-ups could be the future of rock