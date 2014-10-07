AC/DC Rudd misses video shoot

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd was missing from the band’s video shoot in London over the weekend.

The Aussie giants recorded promos for the first two singles of upcoming album Rock Or Bust on Friday and Saturday, with stand-in Rob Richards of Shogun and Adrian Smith’s solo band in Rudd’s place.

Fans had been asked to enter a draw for the chance to appear in the shoots for Play Ball and Rock Or Bust. Some reported that frontman Brian Johnson had said the drummer was absent due to a family emergency.

AC/DC will release their 16th studio album on December 1. It’s their first without mainman Malcolm Young, who was last week confirmed to be suffering from dementia. He’s been replaced by his nephew Stevie.

The band launched lead track Play Ball this morning. It’s being played throughout the day on TeamRock Radio and comes as a free instant download with pre-orders of the album.