Malcolm Young, we won't forget your riffs

A Brazilian radio station has released a short film of dementia sufferers enjoying AC/DC music as a tribute to founding member Malcolm Young.

He was forced to retire last year after his own form of the illness caused him to start forgetting the iconic riffs he’d created over the past four decades.

Now 89FM have launched their tribute clip in order to show that Young’s music will last long after he’s not able to remember it himself.

Their message to the rhythm guitar icon is: “Malcolm, these are real people who suffer from diseases like yours. Most of their memories have disappeared. And you see – while listening to your riffs, what they clearly forgot was their dementias.

“Although you might someday forget about the world, the world will never forget you, Malcolm. Your music will always be stronger than your disease.”

The station hope the message will get direct to Young via the hashtag #unforgettableriffs. AC/DC last week began their world tour in support of latest album Rock Or Bust, with Young’s nephew Stevie in his place. They reach the UK in June.