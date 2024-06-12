If you've got a spare $9000 a limited edition AC/DC watch can be yours

Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller have launched a limited edition AC/DC watch to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary. Just 100 timepieces have been produced – 50 in polished stainless steel and 50 in black brushed titanium – with each retailing at just $9000 (£7000). Presumably, they're not available at the band's European pop-up stores this summer.

According to the manufacturer – whose celebrity clients include Elton John, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Christiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Kanye West and Floyd Mayweather Jr. – the AC/DC watches "epitomize precision craftsmanship and Rockstar charisma" and are "housed in a sleek Vanguard 43 mm tonneau-shaped case with an automatic movement and a date window at 6 o'clock."

"The dial features Franck Muller's signature numerals in red, a vibrant tribute to AC/DC's legacy," they continue. "The centre dial is engraved like a vinyl, reminiscent of their debut album High Voltage from 1975, and a guitar strings-inspired imprint pays tribute to Angus Young. These timepieces serve as a direct link to the band's iconic history.

"The centrepiece is the AC/DC Logo with the "50 Years" tagline, celebrating the band's golden Anniversary in style. At the same time, the deployment clasp adorned with the iconic lightning bolt sign ensures a secure fit. The deployment clasp adorned with the iconic AC/DC lightning bolt sign ensures a secure fit."

As if this breathless description couldn't be any more breathless, there's more.

"Packaged in a Flight Case that evokes AC/DC's iconic stage presence, these timepieces capture the essence of rock flair and symbolize the band's legendary live performances and concert tours. The flight case comes in a drawstring bag."

The promotional blurb concludes by saying that the watches "fuse horological innovation with rock legacy", and we've literally no idea what that means, but we'll take four.

Franck Muller's watches have frequently been namechecked by hip hop stars, with the brand's name dropped in lyrics by The Game, Nas, Li Uzi Vert, 590 Cent, Kodak Black and French Montana, but the brand is less celebrated in hard rock circles.

The AC/DC watches are available from Watchespedia.