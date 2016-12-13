AC/DC confirm first-ever official book

A photo study focusing on AC/DC’s Rock Or Bust world tour is to be the band’s first official book, they’ve announced.

The title is set for release in the summer of 2017 with pre-ordering beginning in the spring. A limited-edition leatherbound version will be presented in a case with a light-up band logo.

It features Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Cliff Williams, Stevie Young and Chris Slade – but there’s no mention of Guns N’ Roses vocalist Axl Rose, who stepped in when Johnson had to bow out for health reasons.

Publishers Rufus Stone Limited Editions say: “Currently in production, The Rock Or Bust Tour Book 2015 will cover the full extent of AC/DC’s groundbreaking 2015 world tour supporting the multi-million selling Rock Or Bust album released in 2014.

“Starting in Coachella, the Rock Or Bust tour has played to millions of fans around the world, setting records for attendance and sell-out times.

“Renowned music photographer Ralph Larmann has captured AC/DC throughout this incredible tour, creating an amazing photographic documentary of the band and fans in action. Rufus Stone is assembling these pictures plus some amazing facts, figures and tour memorabilia to celebrate one of the most successful rock tours of the last decade.”

Discount prices will be available to those who register for more information via the book website.

The future of AC/DC remains in doubt after the departures of Johnson and Williams this year – although guitarist Angus Young recently said he feels “obligated” to keep the band going.

AC/DC's Angus Young ‘definitely not thinking of retiring’