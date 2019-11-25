Abbath enters rehab: “It’s time to pick a fight with this demon"

Abbath has confirmed he’s to enter rehab to “get clean once and for all.”

Abbath, aka Olve Eikemo, revealed the news in a statement to fans which comes just days after a disastrous set in Buenos Aires, which resulted in the cancellation of his South American tour.

In his statement, Abbath says: “Throughout life you’re dealt different decks of cards. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been given the opportunity to live my dream, which is writing music, putting out records and touring the world, playing to fans all over the globe.

“For the most part it has been a tremendous ride, but there’s also been moments where things have gone wrong. Most notably during the recent tour of South America, where we had to cancel shows in Argentina and Brazil.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been battling addiction. I have now come to realise that it’s time to pick a fight with this demon. I’ve committed myself to a rehab program that’s going to help me get clean once and for all. I feel more motivated and determined than ever to win this battle.”

He adds: “Due to my program, we need to cancel the December shows that we have scheduled with my other band, Bömbers. We do apologise to our fans that were looking forward to these shows. We will make it up to all of you, and we’re currently working on rescheduling these shows.

“Right now I’m very much looking forward to be coming back clean, stronger and more focused and fired up than ever.”

Abbath concludes: “Europe and USA, you have been warned, we’ll hunt you down like a thunderstorm next year. Nothing is going to stop us. Horns up!”

Abbath played just two songs at the Club Palermo in Buenos Aires on November 13 before cutting his set short. Local metal site El Culto reported that he was inebriated when he came out on stage, attempting the song Count The Dead three times before throwing himself into the crowd.