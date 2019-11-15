Abbath plays disastrous two-song set, cancels remainder of South American tour

Norwegian black metal legend Abbath has cut one of his infamous shows short and cancelled the remainder of his South American tour dates, citing health issues in a statement.

Playing just two songs at the Club Palermo in Buenos Aires on Wednesday November 13 before cutting his set short, local metal site El Culto reported that Abbath was inebriated when he came out on stage, attempting the song Count The Dead three times before throwing himself into the crowd.

Subsequently, the band attempted to cover Immortal’s Tyrants, which saw Abbath leave the stage and not return.

The doors to Club Palermo opened two hours later than previously planned, with support acts Descarnado and Medium reportedly having to cut their sets down to minutes each.

When the band took to the stage, it consisted of only frontman Abbath, alongside his bassist and drummer. Guitarist Ole was missing, with reports that the two had fallen out earlier in the day and Ole had decided to stay at their hotel.

The band released a statement via their Facebook page stating: "It is with heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of the remainder of the Abbath South American Outstrider tour.

"Due to health issues that need to be treated, we are unable to complete the last shows in Argentina and Brazil.

"We deeply apologise to all of our fans that wanted to come and see us, to the local promoters, and to Matrix Entertainment who has worked tirelessly in order to make this tour happen. We hope we can make it up to all you some day. We are very sorry."

After the promoter was left with many angry refund requests, fans that attended the gig have since taken to social media to demand their money back.

The band are set to co-headline the Decibel Magazine Tour across North America alongside Mayhem next year.

In September, Abbath launched a new video for their single Hecate, featured on their latest album Outstrider, which was released back in July.