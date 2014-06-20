A7X video game to feature The Rev

Avenged Sevenfold's upcoming mobile video game will feature late drummer Jimmy 'The Rev' Sullivan as an unlockable character, frontman M Shadows has revealed.

Hail To The King: Deathbat is based on the themes of their sixth album, which was launched last year with new permanent sticksman Arin Illejay appearing for the first time.

Shadows tells Revolver the band were deeply involved in developing their own characters. He says: “Arin really wanted a blade in each hand with a boomerang effect so they’d come back to him. We couldn’t do that so we have him a double-sided sword.

“Zacky Vengeance wanted a baseball bat. Synyster Gates has a little demon that runs around with you. Johnn Christ has the Hell Sword, which rains blood on people. I have Shadows Sight – which is like a black plume of smoke you inhale in your lungs. We all did stupid voiceovers when we were a little inebriated.”

Speaking of Sullivan – who died of an accidental overdose in 2009 aged 28 – Shadows says: “With the blessing of his parents we put The Rev in the game. Once you unlock his character you can use him as your comrade to help you through the levels.”

A7X headlined the Download festival last weekend, and Shadows stopped the show to make mention of their late companion. He told the crowd: “There’s one other man we need to thank – he was the backbone of this band for years. His name is James ‘The Rev’ Sullivan.

“Jimmy’s mum called me before we played here today and said, ‘Go and kill it; that’s what Jimmy would want.’”

