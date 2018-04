If you ears lean toward the techy/deathy end of the metal spectrum then you really should be sticking the new song from A Trust Unclean into your skull!

Chocked full of brutality and deathcore, vocalist Joe Corcoran describes the song as ”the initial triggers for the end of life as we know it, a cosmic entity with power thrust upon him is unintentionally editing space and time while trying to find out what happened to him.”

Nope, we’re not sure either. But you’ve got to admit this is HEAVY.