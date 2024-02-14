"A trilogy in five parts!" Kev Rowland announces fifth volume of The Progressive Underground

Renowned prog author Kevin Rowland has announced the release of a fifth volume of his series of books The Progressive Underground by Gonzo Media Group.

Rowland has been an enthusiastic writer and archivist of the progressive music scene since the early 90s. His Progressive Underground series collects his reviews of progressive rock albums and the 328-page paperback The Progressive Underground Volume Five covers the period between the period 2013-2018.

"Originally I only planned on the initial set of three, but due to demand we now have a trilogy in five parts…, and I guess there could be more to come as I have never stopped writing," says the author. "Again featuring artwork from the incredible Martin Spirngett, it has a foreword from Nick Katona (Melodic Revolution Records) with comments on the rear cover from musicians Steve Bonino and Peter Matuchniak. Nearly 1300 artists have now been covered in the five volumes.

Rowland acted as secretary to the online MENSA Rock Music Special Interest Group in the early 90s, which would go on to become Feedback fanzine. Rowland also wrote for Rock ‘n’ Reel magazine, and for the Ghostland website in the early days of prog on the web.

Get The Progressive Underground Volume Five.