A Day To Remember show behind-the-scenes for Paranoia vid

A Day To Remember have offered fans a glimpse into the making of their latest music video, Paranoia.
The behind-the-scenes clip shows the pop-punk outfit filming under a bridge in downtown Los Angeles.
Frontman Jeremy McKinnon says of the track: “To me, Paranoia kind of reminded me of The Ace Of Spades. So we kept it kind of punk in the verses, then hit them with the pop-punk chorus and the beatdown bridge in true A Day To Remember fashion.”
The band’s last full-length release was Common Courtesy in 2013.
A Day To Remember have a series of tour dates planned throughout the summer, including their trek with Blink-182.
A Day To Remember 2016 tour dates
May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
May 21: Schaghticoke Rock’n Derby, NY
Jun 24: Quebec Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello, Canada
Jul 18: Columbus Alternative Press Awards, OH
Jul 21: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA
Jul 22: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA
Jul 23: Las Vegas Joint, NV
Jul 24: Las Vegas Joint, NV
Jul 26: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX
Jul 28: Oklahoma Chesapeake Arena, OK
Jul 29: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Jul 30: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
Jul 31: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Aug 02: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA
Aug 03: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC
Aug 05: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL
Aug 06: Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL
Aug 08: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN
Aug 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Aug 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Aug 13: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach, NY
Aug 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 16: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amp, VA
Aug 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 21: Toronto Molson Canadian Amp, ON
Aug 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amp, NY
Aug 24: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY
Aug 25: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA
Aug 27: Hershey Park Pavilion, PA
Aug 28: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Aug 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI
Sep 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Sep 03: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME
Sep 04: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY
Sep 22: Salt Lake City USANA Amp, UT
Sep 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Sep 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amp, NM
Sep 28: San Francisco Shoreline Amp, CA
Sep 29: Irvine Meadows Amp, CA
Oct 01: Los Angeles Forum, CA