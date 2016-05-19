A Day To Remember show behind-the-scenes for Paranoia vid

A Day To Remember have offered fans a glimpse into the making of their latest music video, Paranoia.

The behind-the-scenes clip shows the pop-punk outfit filming under a bridge in downtown Los Angeles.

Frontman Jeremy McKinnon says of the track: “To me, Paranoia kind of reminded me of The Ace Of Spades. So we kept it kind of punk in the verses, then hit them with the pop-punk chorus and the beatdown bridge in true A Day To Remember fashion.”

The band’s last full-length release was Common Courtesy in 2013.

A Day To Remember have a series of tour dates planned throughout the summer, including their trek with Blink-182.

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Schaghticoke Rock’n Derby, NY

Jun 24: Quebec Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello, Canada

Jul 18: Columbus Alternative Press Awards, OH

Jul 21: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jul 22: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jul 23: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Jul 24: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Jul 26: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Jul 28: Oklahoma Chesapeake Arena, OK

Jul 29: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jul 30: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 31: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 02: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 03: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Aug 05: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 06: Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 08: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Aug 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 13: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach, NY

Aug 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 16: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amp, VA

Aug 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 21: Toronto Molson Canadian Amp, ON

Aug 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amp, NY

Aug 24: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 25: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 27: Hershey Park Pavilion, PA

Aug 28: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 03: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Sep 04: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 22: Salt Lake City USANA Amp, UT

Sep 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amp, NM

Sep 28: San Francisco Shoreline Amp, CA

Sep 29: Irvine Meadows Amp, CA

Oct 01: Los Angeles Forum, CA