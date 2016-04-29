Trending

Blink-182 announce tour with A Day To Remember

By Louder  

All Time Low and All-American Rejects to serve as rotating support on North American trek

Blink-182
Blink-182 with new addition Matt Skiba
(Image: © Getty)

Blink-182 will launch a North American tour this summer with A Day To Remember, All Time Low and All American Rejects.

The trek will follow their release of Blink’s upcoming album California on July 1, now available for pre-order.

The pop-punk trio recently released Bored To Death, their first single with latest recruit, Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba. He replaced former guitarist and singer Tom DeLonge last year.

Producer John Feldmann said of the album: “Tom and Mark really were a pair of lead singers, but Mark sings a lot of people’s favourite songs.

“The guys aren’t 23 any more – they’re dads now, so they’re no longer writing songs about poo and that kind of stuff. But there’s still got to be a sense of humour to it.

“There’s got to be growth on the album, and there is. I’d say it’s one of the best records I’ve ever made.”

Blink-182 tickets will go on sale on May 6.

  1. Cynical
  2. Bored To Death
  3. She’s out of Her Mind
  4. Los Angeles
  5. Sober
  6. Built This Pool
  7. No Future
  8. Home Is Such A Lonely Place
  9. Kings Of The Weekend
  10. Teenage Satellites
  11. Left Alone
  12. Explicit Rabbit Hole
  13. San Diego
  14. The Only Thing That Matters
  15. California
  16. Brohemian Rhapsody