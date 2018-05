65daysofstatic have released a live video featuring a performance of Unmake The Wild Light.

The track is taken from their fifth and most recent album, 2013’s Wild Light, and it was recorded during a session for Last.fm.

Last year the band said their published tour dates would be their last for a while, adding that they were undertaking “behind-the-scenes work” which was “based around massive secrets.”

65daysofstatic play this year’s ArcTanGent festival on August 20.