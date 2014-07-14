65daysofstatic at the movies

65daysofstatic have released a 20-minute film entitled Oscillator, which features unheard music and unseen footage made while they were recording last year's Wild Light album.

The video appears ahead of the band’s final UK dates before disappearing to work on what will be their seventh studio project.

They say: “Wild Light was only the more coherent surface elements of a semi-explored planet – the tip of the iceberg, if you like. Oscillator is a less-diluted collection of off-cuts and lost edits; late night smartphone videos and unused music; real-time noise experiments using diegetic audio on a long stretch of European motorway; code-based sound generators and unmapped kinect territories, as well as footage from the dead cities and exceptional states of 2013’s Sleepwalk City A/V installation.”

65 won’t discuss their current “behind-the-scenes” work, which they say is “based around massive secrets” – but they do say: “We’re taking Wild Light out on the road across Europe this summer. These are potentially the last shows for a while.”

UK shows

Jul 28: Cardiff Globe

Jul 29: Reading Sub89

Jul 30: Portsmouth Wedgwood Rooms

Aug 10: Beacons festival, Skipton