65daysofstatic launch video for new track Z1

65daysofstatic have released a video for their new track Z1.

Joe Shrewsbury, Paul Wolinski, Rob Jones and Simon Wright have launched the experimental single ahead of their Decomposition Theory tour, which will take place throughout October and November in the UK and mainland Europe.

Z1 is the result of the band’s recent exploration into new ways of harnessing algorithmic music techniques, with the band adding: “We've been busy trying to write music that isn't also a song at the time.

“So, here is some brand new music from us. It’s a live take of some machines we made to make music like we make, except in ways we might not have thought of ourselves.

“At this point there is probably hours of 65daysofstatic audio that these machines have churned out. We've alienated ourselves from our own creative production. Full automation, a Fordist's dream. And you all thought we weren't commercially viable! Well, you were dead wrong.

We've solved music now, so are currently looking into franchising options 65daysofstatic

“We've solved music now, so are currently looking into franchising options. Hit us up if you'd like to run your own 65daysofstatic branch locally. Also give us a shout if you're a venture capitalist billionaire who still thinks technology will save us from Full Spectrum Doom, we will take your money and buy lots of drum machines.”

As for the unusual video, the band explain: “It's a video of a new 65daysofstatic song manifesting itself. Is it a true representation of the algorithmic process or a reverse-engineered illusion of the algorithmic process?

“Is the fact that we wonder about this difference a sign of the importance we attach to oblique creative processes as a valuable defence against the endless demand for content? Or is it evidence of how capitalism has ruined our imagination to the extent that we can only perceive music in fixed commodifiable forms instead of endless streams of potential?

“Or is it the reason we don't get invited to many parties any more? Just kidding we never really got invited to any parties.”

Find a list of 65daysofstatic’s upcoming tour dates below.

65daysofstatic Decomposition Theory tour dates

Oct 12: Barcelona AMFest, Spain

Oct 14: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Oct 27: Berlin Funkhaus, Germany

Nov 19: Nottingham The Contemporary, UK

Nov 20: London Village Underground, UK

Nov 21: Bristol Band Studios, UK

Nov 22: Glasgow CCA, UK

Nov 23: Leeds Howard Assembly Room, UK

Nov 24: Gateshead Sage 2, UK