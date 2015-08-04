5SOS release She’s Kinda Hot video

5 Seconds Of Summer have released a video for their track She’s Kinda Hot.

They recently issued a lyric video for the single which is now available to buy via iTunes.

It’ll appear on the follow-up to their self-titled 2014 debut which is expected to be released after they wrap up their North American tour next month.

Guitarist Michael Clifford said of the track: “I’m surprised people love that song because it’s heavy as hell. I’m so happy that people are supportive of that type of music again – the type of music that we’ve wanted to make.”

Clifford was injured in a pyro accident in London in May which resulted in the band replacing firebombs with confetti.

Aug 05: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA Aug 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX Aug 08: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX Aug 19: Detroit The Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI Aug 21: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH Aug 22: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN Aug 23: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA Aug 25: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA Aug 29: Hershey Hershey Park Stadium, PA Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ Sep 01: Wantagh Nikon At Hones Beach Theater, NY Sep 02: Wantagh Nikon At Hones Beach Theater, NY Sep 04: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ Sep 05: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT Sep 06: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA Sep 07: Virginia Beach farm Bureau Live, VA Sep 09: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC Sep 10: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC Sep 12: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL Sep 13: Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL