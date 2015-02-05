5FDP warn fans against fake Ivans

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory has warned fans to beware of fake social media accounts purporting to be run by frontman Ivan Moody.

The band are currently working on the follow-up to 2013 twin titles The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell.

They put the project on hold to tour during 2014, but Bathory has posted a picture from their studio and says: “Listening sessions today. The new songs for the next record are shaping up killer.”

He adds: “A quick note – Ivan does not have an Instagram or Twitter account, so all the Ivan Moody accounts you see are someone pretending to be him. All fakes.”

5FDP tour Europe with Judas Priest in June. Their sixth album is expected during the summer.