5FDP back in studio ahead of US tour

Five Finger Death Punch have confirmed they’re in the studio to continue work on their next album.

The band started recording the follow-up to 2013’s The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell twin offering last year, but put the sessions to one side to focus on touring commitments.

At the time, drummer Jeremy Spencer said they’d return to the studio in the winter and that the record would be released at some point in 2015. And on the official 5FDP Facebook page, the band say: “Excited to announce new US spring dates and we’re back in the studio working on new music.”

The US dates see the band play nine shows, starting on April 25 in Orlando, Florida. They’ll then return to mainland Europe to support Judas Priest this summer.

Priest mainman Rob Halford made a guest appearance on the track Lift Me Up from 5FDP’s 2013 release.

JUDAS PRIEST WITH 5FDP EUROPEAN TOUR 2015

Jun 04: Finland Icehall Helsinki

Jun 08: Germany Sporthalle Hamburg

Jun 09: Germany Arena Treptow Berlin

Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette

Jun 17: France Le Zenith Paris

Jun 21: Switzerland Rock The Ring Hinwil

Jun 25: Czech Republic CEZ Arena Ostrava

Jun 26: Czech Republic O2 Arena Prague

Jun 27: Poland Arena Lodz