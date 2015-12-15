5FDP Spencer in quick-fire interview

Five Finger Death Punch sticksman Jeremy Spencer has taken part in a rapid-fire interview on his personal tastes.

He is asked ‘either or’ questions such as ‘touring or recording,’ ‘Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter’ and ‘download or vinyl’ in the short clip filmed by Impericon.

Asked to pick between the two bands, he chooses Metallica over Slipknot – after previously having cited Hetfield and co as inspiration.

The video comes after the band’s latest album Got Your Six entered at no.2 in the Billboard 200 album chart – their third record to go straight to that spot after both volumes of 2013’s The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell.

The band made headlines last month after they cancelled their shows in France due to terror threats and security concerns after the Paris terrorist attacks.